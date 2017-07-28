Weekly Wrap: "This Feels Weird." All Things Considered host Audie Cornish and Planet Money correspondent Ailsa Chang join Sam to talk through the week that was: health care, the President's tweets on transgender individuals in the military, the GOP's failure to pass a health care bill in the Senate, a new wrinkle in the story of a Supreme Court case, millennials and beer; plus, some Missy Elliott, a call to a listener in Arizona, and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.