Lakeith Stanfield from 'Get Out' and 'Atlanta' Sam talks to actor Lakeith Stanfield about fidget spinning, meditating, loneliness, his character Darius on 'Atlanta,' growing up in California, working odd jobs before acting, what success means in Hollywood, why 'Get Out' was the creepiest experience he's ever had on a set, black men in film and vulnerability, his family, charcoal lemonade, his upcoming movies 'Death Note' and 'Crown Heights', and they make a surprise phone call. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.