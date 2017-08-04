Weekly Wrap: "Because Of You." Morning Edition host Rachel Martin and Stephen Thompson of NPR Music and Pop Culture Happy Hour join Sam to talk through the week that was: the speed of the news, the President's new immigration proposal and focus on the party base, why the stock market keeps soaring, the new White House chief of staff, TRL's return to MTV and the network's new CEO, celebrities (maybe?) running for office; plus, some LL Cool J, a call to a listener in San Diego, and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.