'SNL' Alum Sasheer Zamata Sam talks to comedian and former 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Sasheer Zamata about leaving the show, breakups, her new comedy special and variety show, talking about race in the age of Trump, growing up in the mid-west, moving around a lot, going to UVA, getting into improv, moving to New York, auditioning for SNL, working on the show, and Beyonce. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.