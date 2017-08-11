Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: "Simmer Down, Now." From WWNO in New Orleans, NPR Code Switch correspondent Gene Demby and Planet Money correspondent Noel King join Sam to talk through the week that was: a giant inflatable chicken, the President's rhetoric toward North Korea, White House infighting, an instantly notorious Google memo, a lawsuit against Harvard seeking to challenge affirmative action, and the Snap IPO — plus some New Orleans brass band music, a call to a listener in Michigan, and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.
Weekly Wrap: "Simmer Down, Now."

Listen · 49:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/542910586/542930284" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

