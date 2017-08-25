Weekly Wrap: "On And On." Planet Money correspondent Stacey Vanek Smith and "Rough Translation" host Gregory Warner join Sam to talk through the week that was: Afghanistan, the President and the border wall, Amazon and Whole Foods, Taylor Swift, the eclipse, the GOP and tax reform, the economy in North Korea, racial identity in Brazil, and the 10-year-anniversary of the hashtag — plus music from Kanye West, a call to a listener in Georgia, and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Stick around after the episode to hear Sam talk to Stretch and Bobbito from "What's Good." Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.