Weekly Wrap: "Thoughts And Prayers." New York Times reporter Katie Rogers and NPR film critic Bob Mondello join Sam to talk through the week that was: Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath, one woman's experience in the small Texas town of Refugio, and the view from Houston with Houston Public Media reporter Laura Isensee — then, in other news, the summer box office, upcoming movies, Prince's favorite color, Tom Brady's meal plan, six second television ads, and the Trump Hotel at night. More about how to help the Hurricane Harvey relief effort is at https://n.pr/2wiX1bS. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.