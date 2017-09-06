Race, Identity, and Performance in Danzy Senna's 'New People' Sam talks to novelist Danzy Senna about her new book, 'New People,' and about race in America, why LA is boring in a good way, black identity, what white people say when they think they're alone, being "professionally black", how her students perform their race, artistic integrity and safe spaces, prestige black TV like 'Atlanta' and 'Insecure', and the election of Barack Obama. If you're in the Washington DC area, catch Sam and Danzy in person at the East City Bookshop in Capitol Hill on Monday, September 18. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.