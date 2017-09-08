Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: "Chuck And Nancy." NPR Science Desk producer Madeline Sofia and education reporter Claudio Sanchez join Sam to talk through the week that was: hurricanes and earthquakes, Donald Trump's deal with Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, Beyonce's birthday, the Trump administration's action on DACA and Title IX, a man-made gas shortage in Texas, endangered salamanders, and an Irish bat — plus a call to a listener in California and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.
Weekly Wrap: "Chuck And Nancy."

Listen · 51:12
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/549579014/549585421" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

