The Russia Investigation and The President's Foreign Deals New Yorker writer Adam Davidson and NPR national security correspondent Mary Louise Kelly join Sam to talk about a central question raised by Adam's reporting: What will investigators find when they look into President Trump's foreign business deals? Adam Davidson's latest story is here: http://bit.ly/2wr8pEx. Mary Louise described reporting from Moscow here: https://n.pr/2tJaMxS. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.
The Russia Investigation and The President's Foreign Deals

Listen · 31:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/549763413/549778974" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

