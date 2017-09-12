The Russia Investigation and The President's Foreign Deals
The Russia Investigation and The President's Foreign Deals
New Yorker writer Adam Davidson and NPR national security correspondent Mary Louise Kelly join Sam to talk about a central question raised by Adam's reporting: What will investigators find when they look into President Trump's foreign business deals? Adam Davidson's latest story is here: http://bit.ly/2wr8pEx. Mary Louise described reporting from Moscow here: https://n.pr/2tJaMxS. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.