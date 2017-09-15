Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: "Everything. Is. Fine." NPR National Desk reporter Nate Rott and University of Montana journalism professor Jule Banville join Sam to talk through the week that was: fires, hurricanes, Trump on ISIS on Twitter, Silicon Valley vs bodegas, economic indicators, the legal rights of apes — plus a call to a listener in Australia and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.
NPR logo

Weekly Wrap: "Everything. Is. Fine."

Listen · 49:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/551408932/551413258" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Weekly Wrap: "Everything. Is. Fine."

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Weekly Wrap: "Everything. Is. Fine."

Weekly Wrap: "Everything. Is. Fine."

Listen · 49:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/551408932/551413258" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

NPR National Desk reporter Nate Rott and University of Montana journalism professor Jule Banville join Sam to talk through the week that was: fires, hurricanes, Trump on ISIS on Twitter, Silicon Valley vs bodegas, economic indicators, the legal rights of apes — plus a call to a listener in Australia and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.