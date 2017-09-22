Weekly Wrap: "Where Is Elton?" NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davis and Pop Culture Happy Hour host Linda Holmes join Sam to talk through the week that was: Mariah Carey natural disasters, panic fatigue, President Trump's UN speech, the new Republican Health care bill, the Emmys, the economics of streaming, awards, and the television industry, Facebook and the election — plus a call to a listener in Missouri and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.