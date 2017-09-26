'Insecure' Showrunner Prentice Penny Prentice Penny, showrunner for 'Insecure', joins Sam to talk about the HBO comedy series, which just wrapped its second season. They also discuss what a showrunner does, how he got the job, collaborating with star and co-creator Issa Rae, diversity in television, why he likes Drake (and Sam doesn't), how he came to love television and writing as a kid, how he almost became a marine biologist, and black Twitter. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.