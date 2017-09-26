Accessibility links
'Insecure' Showrunner Prentice Penny Prentice Penny, showrunner for 'Insecure', joins Sam to talk about the HBO comedy series, which just wrapped its second season. They also discuss what a showrunner does, how he got the job, collaborating with star and co-creator Issa Rae, diversity in television, why he likes Drake (and Sam doesn't), how he came to love television and writing as a kid, how he almost became a marine biologist, and black Twitter. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.
NPR logo

'Insecure' Showrunner Prentice Penny

Listen · 39:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/553555885/553561846" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
'Insecure' Showrunner Prentice Penny

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

'Insecure' Showrunner Prentice Penny

'Insecure' Showrunner Prentice Penny

Listen · 39:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/553555885/553561846" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Prentice Penny, showrunner for 'Insecure', joins Sam to talk about the HBO comedy series, which just wrapped its second season. They also discuss what a showrunner does, how he got the job, collaborating with star and co-creator Issa Rae, diversity in television, why he likes Drake (and Sam doesn't), how he came to love television and writing as a kid, how he almost became a marine biologist, and black Twitter. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.