Live Episode! Starbucks: Howard Schultz During his first visit to Seattle in 1981, Howard Schultz walked into a little coffee bean shop called Starbucks and fell in love with it. A few years later, he bought the six-store chain for almost 4 million dollars, and began to transform it into a ubiquitous landmark, a "third place" between home and work. Today Starbucks is the third largest restaurant chain in the world, serving about 100 million people a week. Recorded live in Seattle.
How I Built This with Guy Raz

Host Guy Raz speaks with Starbucks' Howard Shultz in a special live episode recorded in Seattle. Angie Wang for NPR hide caption

Angie Wang for NPR