Weekly Wrap: "Back At It." NPR newscaster Korva Coleman and NPR sports correspondent Tom "Yes, we do sports" Goldman join Sam to talk through the week that was: Puerto Rico, the NFL and Donald Trump, a dashed Republican health bill and a new Republican tax proposal — plus a call to a listener with family in Puerto Rico and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.