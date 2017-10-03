Actor/Director John Carroll Lynch Google him. You know his face. John Carroll Lynch is one of the most recognizable character actors in Hollywood, and he's just directed his first film, "Lucky," starring the late, legendary Harry Dean Stanton. John talks to Sam about the film, and about being a character actor (and what that even means), getting recognized in public, what made Harry Dean Stanton so special, how he got into acting as a teenager in high school, playing evil characters, and a lesson about acting from Tropic Thunder. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.