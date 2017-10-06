Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: "Politics Over Empathy." New York Times reporter Katie Rogers and Stephen Thompson from NPR Music and Pop Culture Happy Hour join Sam to talk through the week that was: the Las Vegas shooting and its aftermath, the continued recovery in Puerto Rico, and President Trump's response to Puerto Rico amid the usual palace intrigue at the White House — plus a call to a listener in Barcelona and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.
NPR logo

Weekly Wrap: "Politics Over Empathy."

Listen · 38:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/556206526/556226079" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Weekly Wrap: "Politics Over Empathy."

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Weekly Wrap: "Politics Over Empathy."

Weekly Wrap: "Politics Over Empathy."

Listen · 38:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/556206526/556226079" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

New York Times reporter Katie Rogers and Stephen Thompson from NPR Music and Pop Culture Happy Hour join Sam to talk through the week that was: the Las Vegas shooting and its aftermath, the continued recovery in Puerto Rico, and President Trump's response to Puerto Rico amid the usual palace intrigue at the White House — plus a call to a listener in Barcelona and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.