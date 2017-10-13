Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: "Not Functioning Legislatively" Washington Post blogger and columnist Alexandra Petri and Mike Pesca from Slate's The Gist podcast join Sam to talk through the week that was: the Harvey Weinstein scandal in Hollywood, the Trump administration's actions without Congress's help, and the Environmental Protection Agency's handling of the Clean Power Plan — plus a call to a listener in Northern California about wildfires that have ravaged the state, and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.
NPR logo

Weekly Wrap: "Not Functioning Legislatively"

Listen · 39:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/557646610/557676520" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Weekly Wrap: "Not Functioning Legislatively"

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Weekly Wrap: "Not Functioning Legislatively"

Weekly Wrap: "Not Functioning Legislatively"

Listen · 39:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/557646610/557676520" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Washington Post blogger and columnist Alexandra Petri and Mike Pesca from Slate's The Gist podcast join Sam to talk through the week that was: the Harvey Weinstein scandal in Hollywood, the Trump administration's actions without Congress's help, and the Environmental Protection Agency's handling of the Clean Power Plan — plus a call to a listener in Northern California about wildfires that have ravaged the state, and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders.