Weekly Wrap: "All Of Us." New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) and The Atlantic's McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) join Sam to talk through the week that was: the healthcare subsidy battle in Congress, the fallen soldiers in Niger, the social media outpouring over #MeToo — plus a call to a listener at the University of Florida where white nationalist Richard Spencer spoke this week. That's all capped off with the best things that happened to listeners all week.