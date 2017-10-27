Weekly Wrap: "Just Say No." NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) and All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro (@arishapiro) join Sam to talk through the week that was: President Trump's speech on opioid addiction, the internal politics of the GOP, the surprise return of James Comey on Twitter — plus a check-in with a listener in Houston and our usual game of 'Who Said That.' It's all capped off with the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback. Follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders and producers Brent Baughman @brentbaughman and Anjuli Sastry @AnjuliSastry.