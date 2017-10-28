Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

We want to remind everybody they can join us most weeks right here at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Ill. For tickets and more information, just go over to wbez.org. Or you can find a link at our website. That's waitwait.npr.org. Right now, panel, of course, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Paula, Toyota is unveiling a new suite of driverless cars they want to put on the roads in 2020. What makes them unique is that these cars won't just drive for you. They'll also do what?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Bring you into the house, put you to bed...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Pick up your Amazon package.

POUNDSTONE: Right, exactly. And then contact Amazon...

SAGAL: Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: ...For instructions on what to do next. They won't just drive for you. They will - yeah, I have - can you give me a hint, Peter?

SAGAL: Well, your friends won't do this anymore because they're just texting you.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, they'll call you?

SAGAL: Well, they'll call you and...

POUNDSTONE: Ask how you are?

SAGAL: Yeah, it will chat with you.

POUNDSTONE: Oh.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It will. Your car will talk to you.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, that is so bloody sad.

SAGAL: Isn't it, though?

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Apparently...

POUNDSTONE: I'm in my driverless car, talking to the car.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah, that's the future.

ADAM BURKE: What could...

POUNDSTONE: You don't just make out in the backseat. You make out with the backseat.

BURKE: Hey.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BURKE: What conversation does the car possibly have?

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: Hey, how's it going? So I was hanging out in the garage for eight hours and...

SAGAL: There's a mouse in there. Did you know that?

BURKE: And then you got in me.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So here's the thing. So here's the thing. So Toyota's philosophy - or so they say - is we don't want you to just ride in the car. We want you to like the car. So we want the car to, like, get to know you, to inquire about you. They're modeling their AI after the very worst kind of Uber drivers.

(LAUGHTER)

LUKE BURBANK: Can you put your ear buds in so the car will get the hint that you don't really want to get into a conversation?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah, I know.

POUNDSTONE: Eventually, it's going to get you to deposit money in an account.

BURKE: Yeah.

SAGAL: I know.

POUNDSTONE: You know, there's going to be some sort of scam that goes on, you know? Like, so what do you say when you go to Wells Fargo?

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: Can I ask really quickly?

SAGAL: Yes.

BURKE: What if the car doesn't like you?

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: What if the car is, like, you know, I guess I could deploy the airbags. But I don't know.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: You're being kind of an [expletive].

POUNDSTONE: Gosh, wouldn't that be the worst kind of rejection?

BURKE: Yeah, I know.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: God, my car doesn't like me.

SAGAL: Like me. Oh, my God.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, that would be awful.

SAGAL: Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: And then you have to go on match.com for another car.

BURKE: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DRIVE MY CAR")

BEATLES: (Singing) Beep beep, beep beep, yeah.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists learn to cover their mouths when they lie. It's an etiquette Bluff The Listener. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

