VICE: Suroosh Alvi We're hard at work planning our upcoming live show, so we bring you this favorite from the last year: VICE. Suroosh Alvi was a recovering addict when he started a scrappy underground magazine in Montreal. It grew into a multi-billion dollar company that has shaken up the world of journalism. PLUS in our postscript "How You Built That," we check back with Kent Sheridan of Voila Coffee, a company aiming to make instant coffee with the quality of a four-dollar pour over.
How recovering heroin addict Suroosh Alvi used "punk rock capitalism" to build a multi-billion dollar media company. Andrew Holder for NPR hide caption

How recovering heroin addict Suroosh Alvi used "punk rock capitalism" to build a multi-billion dollar media company.

