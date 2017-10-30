Accessibility links
Barre3: Sadie Lincoln Sadie Lincoln and her husband, Chris, had what seemed like the perfect life – well-paying jobs, a house in the Bay Area, two kids. But one day they decided to sell everything and start a new business called Barre3: a studio exercise program that blends ballet with pilates and yoga. Today, Barre3 has more than 100 studios across the country. PLUS in our postscript "How You Built That," how a husband-and-wife team experimented with fruit, spices and vinegar and came up with a gourmet ketchup line called 'Chups.
Barre3: Sadie Lincoln

Listen · 48:01
How I Built This with Guy Raz

Sadie Lincoln, co-founder of Barre3 Angie Wang hide caption

