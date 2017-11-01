Pope Francis Gets Sleep Whenever He Can, Even While Praying

The 80-year-old pontiff told Catholic TV 2000 that sometimes when he prays for long periods of time, he dozes off. But Saint Therese did it too he said, referring to a 19th century nun.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We all need some extra Z's now and then, even the pope. Turns out, Pope Francis gets some shut eye wherever he can, even in moments of prayer. The 80-year-old pontiff told Catholic TV 2000 that sometimes when he prays for long periods of time, he dozes off. But St. Therese did it too, he said, referring to a 19th-century nun. Pope Francis said Christians were called to feel like children lying in their father's arms, which can be a pretty good place for a nap. It's MORNING EDITION.

