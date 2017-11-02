A World Series Ring And An Engagement Ring In One Night

Carlos Correa is a shortstop for the Houston Astros. He was on the team that won the World Series. During a postgame interview he turned to his girlfriend and proposed on air. She said yes.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Actually, great morning, if you're Carlos Correa. He's the shortstop for the Houston Astros, who won the World Series last night. He spoke on the field to FOX.

(SOUNDBITE OF FOX NEWS BROADCAST)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: You've dreamed of this your whole life, this feeling. Is it everything you thought it would be?

CARLOS CORREA: It's everything and more.

GREENE: And on camera, he turned to his girlfriend.

(SOUNDBITE OF FOX NEWS BROADCAST)

CORREA: You make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?

GREENE: One championship ring, one engagement ring, not a bad night. It's MORNING EDITION.

