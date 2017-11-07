Did Sean Combs Change His Name Again?

The artist formerly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy and Diddy announced over the weekend that he now wants to go by "Brother Love." On Monday, he said he was only joking.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Now to a news bulletin from Sean Combs, the rapper, entrepreneur and man of many names.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SEAN COMBS: Hey, yo. What's up, y'all? I have some very serious, serious news.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

No, this is Puff Daddy, right?

KELLY: Well, kind of depends which day you ask me that. Sean Combs became Puff Daddy then he changed his name to P-Diddy then just Diddy then Swag then back to Puff Daddy. And you maybe are guessing where this is going to go?

GREENE: I can't possibly imagine.

KELLY: (Laughter) Drum roll, please. Here is the announcement on Instagram.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

COMBS: So my new name is Love, aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love. OK?

KELLY: Brother Love has since backpedaled a little bit. He said he was joking, kind of.

GREENE: No, don't joke. I kind of like Brother Love. Don't you?

KELLY: Yeah, I do, David Brother Love Greene. But we're going to give - we're going to give Brother Love the last word here.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

COMBS: It's my birthday. I feel good. God is the greatest. I give all glory, and I thank my mama and daddy.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIDDY")

COMBS: (Rapping) Now say my name. Come on. The D, the I, the D, the D, the Y, the D, the I, the D is Diddy. Hold up. It's Diddy. Say what? Hey, yo. I came in the door. I said it before. I never let the ladies hypnotize me no more, but - but back to the to the manuscript 'cause I don't think you can handle this. From New York to Los Angeles, I get the whole world scandalous. I'm just tryin' to keep the candles lit, let the party people dance.

