Woman In Upstate New York Violates Honor System

She was caught taking cheesecakes and leaving no money in the cash box. The cheesecakes are sold by an order of nuns, who are famous for their desserts.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with some confusion over the definition of honor system. Merriam-Webster says, this is when people are trusted to follow rules without supervision or surveillance. But surveillance cameras led to charges against a woman in upstate New York. She was caught stealing cheesecakes and leaving no money in a cash box. The cheesecakes are sold by an order of nuns who are famous for their desserts. Why would you steal from a religious order? None of this makes sense at all. It's MORNING EDITION.

