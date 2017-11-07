Twitter Users Have Sued Trump Over His Practice Of Blocking Critics Seven Twitter users have sued President Trump claiming he has violated their First Amendment rights. Now, some constitutional scholars have joined the suit, which challenges Trump's practice of blocking critics from his @realDonaldTrump Twitter feed. The suit maintains that Trump's feed is a "public forum" and that users should not be blocked from seeing and responding to his tweets simply because they disagree with his views. The government responds that critics have plenty of others ways of reacting to Trump's tweets.