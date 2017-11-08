U.S. House To Review Sexual Harassment Policies After Reports From Former Lawmakers
The House Administration Committee, which oversees operations in the U.S. House, is holding a hearing to review existing training and policies to deal with sexual harassment on Capitol Hill. The hearing comes following a wave of high-profile sexual harassment scandals that includes reports from former female lawmakers of past harassment.