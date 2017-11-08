Some Real Estate Investors Eager To Buy Houston Homes Damaged By Flooding

The flooding after Hurricane Harvey damaged at least 100,000 homes in the Houston area. Now many of those frustrated homeowners are now eager to sell and real estate agents and investors from around the country are ready to snatch them up.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

We're going to get a look now at the real estate calculations being made in the Houston area these days. Many homeowners who got hit with severe flooding are in a bind. They're now-gutted homes have become financial drains, and that's bringing out investors who are eager to pick up damaged houses at low prices. NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports.

HANSI LO WANG, BYLINE: Call it a post-Harvey frenzy for flooded homes. Corey Boyer has been putting in a lot of offers since the hurricane and flooding damaged tens of thousands of houses.

Site unseen...

COREY BOYER: Yeah, I've seen plenty of flood houses at this point. So I had a pretty good idea of what we were walking into.

(SOUNDBITE OF GATE UNLOCKING)

WANG: He unlocks a gate outside a rose-brick rambler in Humble, Texas, just north of Houston.

(SOUNDBITE OF WATER DRIPPING)

WANG: And inside, water dripping from an exposed bathroom pipe echoes through this skeleton of a home. The water-soaked insulation and drywall has been ripped out. What used to be the kitchen and living room is now mostly just wooden studs and copper wiring.

BOYER: As unfortunate as the situation is, this is one of the best situations for somebody like myself because you see everything.

WANG: And Boyer wants to make sure this flooded home can come back to life and become marketable again. He says before Harvey, this house was probably worth around $350,000.

How much are you buying it for?

BOYER: I've got it under contract at 135, but it's probably going to need $60,000 to $70,000 worth of repairs.

WANG: The risk is how long it will take to find a new buyer once it's fixed up. Will anyone want to live in a neighborhood that flooded after Harvey? Boyer is betting they will as long as the price is right. And so are plenty of other investors who have been combing through neighborhoods in and around what was already one of the country's hottest real estate markets. Boyer says flooded homeowners can benefit from his business plan, too.

BOYER: This isn't something that they're being feasted upon by vultures. They don't have an easy out. They're facing one bad decision or another really tough decision.

WANG: In the Houston area, an estimated 4 out of 5 homes were not covered by flood insurance before Harvey. And many who did buy insurance are still waiting for their insurance checks while still paying for utilities, taxes and a mortgage all for a house that you can't live in. For Jimmie Sue Mayes, selling her home was a matter of safety.

JIMMIE SUE MAYES: We probably should have taken all of this Sheetrock out, but the house is going to have to be demoed anyway.

WANG: The flood water went as high as 4 feet in some parts of her mid-century rancher. It's in Houston's Meyerland neighborhood, parts of which have flooded three times in the past three years.

MAYES: Rebuilding is not an option for us because it was really, like, grab our kids and go, you know? It was really, really scary.

WANG: Mayes says she and her husband hope that selling their home for essentially the value of their land will help pay off their mortgage. Still, Mayes says there's another cost of selling - a disappearing neighborhood.

CYNTHIA BUCKLEY: It's already a ghost town. You know, we already don't feel safe here, especially on the weekends or after dark.

WANG: Cynthia Buckley owns the home across the street, and her first floor was flooded after Harvey. But she says her family's decided to rebuild. She's worried, though, that neighbors who have left their flooded homes won't be returning.

BUCKLEY: Most of us here in the cul-de-sac, you know, wanted to stay. But this last flood was a game changer.

WANG: That's why real estate investors like Eddie Gant say they're preparing for a housing turnover in the Houston area that could last for a couple of years. Gant owns Advantage House Buyers. It's part of the franchise known for their slogan, we buy ugly houses. And he says the next wave of sellers may include owners of homes that were under water in more ways than one.

EDDIE GANT: That's where it's going to get a little hairy around here and maybe a little ugly. I think you're going to see a lot of homeowners in that situation walk away.

WANG: And that's when you'll see more real estate speculators coming in. Hansi Lo Wang, NPR News, Houston.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.