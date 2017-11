Some Real Estate Investors Eager To Buy Houston Homes Damaged By Flooding The flooding after Hurricane Harvey damaged at least 100,000 homes in the Houston area. Now many of those frustrated homeowners are now eager to sell and real estate agents and investors from around the country are ready to snatch them up.

Some Real Estate Investors Eager To Buy Houston Homes Damaged By Flooding National Some Real Estate Investors Eager To Buy Houston Homes Damaged By Flooding Some Real Estate Investors Eager To Buy Houston Homes Damaged By Flooding Audio will be available later today. The flooding after Hurricane Harvey damaged at least 100,000 homes in the Houston area. Now many of those frustrated homeowners are now eager to sell and real estate agents and investors from around the country are ready to snatch them up. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor