Accessibility links

First Listen: Sharon Van Etten, '(it was) because i was in love' Van Etten's newly reissued 2009 debut captures a sound the singer has since left behind. But it remains radiant, universal and utterly timeless.
NPR logo

First Listen: Sharon Van Etten, '(it was) because i was in love'

First Listen: Sharon Van Etten, '(it was) because i was in love'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

Review

First Listen: Sharon Van Etten, '(it was) because i was in love'

First Listen: Sharon Van Etten, '(it was) because i was in love'

Enlarge this image

Sharon Van Etten's newly reissued debut album, (it was) because i was in love, comes out Nov. 17. Ryan Pfluger/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Ryan Pfluger/Courtesy of the artist

Sharon Van Etten's newly reissued debut album, (it was) because i was in love, comes out Nov. 17.

Ryan Pfluger/Courtesy of the artist
Sharon Van Etten, (it was) because i was in love
Courtesy of the artist

It's a common trajectory for musicians to start out sounding tentative and insecure, only to bloom into battle-tested, fully formed talents. That's surely been Sharon Van Etten's story, as she's transitioned from a quavering solo artist into a muscular rock 'n' roll frontwoman — the kind you'd see stalking festival stages or popping up at the Bang Bang Bar on the last season of Twin Peaks.

But Van Etten's 2009 debut, because i was in love, doesn't actually sound tentative or insecure. Instead, it functions as a sort of concept album about tentativeness and insecurity — about examining tiny interpersonal details until they become all-encompassing. From the album's very first words — "I wish I knew what to do with you / But the truth is, I ain't got a clue" — she's at a loss for answers, yet mindful of the million tiny signals and mixed messages that keep her up at night.

In "Much More Than That," Van Etten's opening plea ("Please don't take me lightly") introduces a song in which she strains to be heard in a relationship, and gets left with no choice but to magnify the impact of touches and glances: "My toe hit your toe lightly / Your toe met my heel right back / And I don't think I need much more than that." But, viewed next to the more assertive albums that succeeded it, because i was in love snaps into focus as an album about learning how much more she does need — and how much she deserves.

In light of the success that also followed, it makes sense that because i was in love would get the remixed-and-remastered deluxe-reissue treatment, complete with two lovely bonus tracks ("I'm Giving Up On You," "You Didn't Really Do That") and the parenthetical title revision (it was) to re-frame the album in hindsight. It captures a sound Sharon Van Etten has since left behind, but it remains radiant, universal and utterly timeless.

Sharon Van Etten, (it was) because i was in love
Courtesy of the artist

First Listen: Sharon Van Etten, '(it was) because i was in love'

01I Wish I Knew

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    I Wish I Knew
    Album
    (it was) because i was in love
    Artist
    Sharon Van Etten
    Label
    language of stone / sve productions
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
(it was) because i was in love
Album
(it was) because i was in love
Artist
Sharon Van Etten
Label
language of stone / sve productions
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Consolation Prize

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Consolation Prize
    Album
    (it was) because i was in love
    Artist
    Sharon Van Etten
    Label
    language of stone / sve productions
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
(it was) because i was in love
Album
(it was) because i was in love
Artist
Sharon Van Etten
Label
language of stone / sve productions
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03For You

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    For You
    Album
    (it was) because i was in love
    Artist
    Sharon Van Etten
    Label
    language of stone / sve productions
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
(it was) because i was in love
Album
(it was) because i was in love
Artist
Sharon Van Etten
Label
language of stone / sve productions
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04I Fold

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    I Fold
    Album
    (it was) because i was in love
    Artist
    Sharon Van Etten
    Label
    language of stone / sve productions
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
(it was) because i was in love
Album
(it was) because i was in love
Artist
Sharon Van Etten
Label
language of stone / sve productions
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Have You Seen

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Have You Seen
    Album
    (it was) because i was in love
    Artist
    Sharon Van Etten
    Label
    language of stone / sve productions
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
(it was) because i was in love
Album
(it was) because i was in love
Artist
Sharon Van Etten
Label
language of stone / sve productions
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Tornado

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Tornado
    Album
    (it was) because i was in love
    Artist
    Sharon Van Etten
    Label
    language of stone / sve productions
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
(it was) because i was in love
Album
(it was) because i was in love
Artist
Sharon Van Etten
Label
language of stone / sve productions
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Much More Than That

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Much More Than That
    Album
    (it was) because i was in love
    Artist
    Sharon Van Etten
    Label
    language of stone / sve productions
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
(it was) because i was in love
Album
(it was) because i was in love
Artist
Sharon Van Etten
Label
language of stone / sve productions
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Same Dream

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Same Dream
    Album
    (it was) because i was in love
    Artist
    Sharon Van Etten
    Label
    language of stone / sve productions
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
(it was) because i was in love
Album
(it was) because i was in love
Artist
Sharon Van Etten
Label
language of stone / sve productions
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Keep

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Keep
    Album
    (it was) because i was in love
    Artist
    Sharon Van Etten
    Label
    language of stone / sve productions
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
(it was) because i was in love
Album
(it was) because i was in love
Artist
Sharon Van Etten
Label
language of stone / sve productions
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10It's Not Like

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    It's Not Like
    Album
    (it was) because i was in love
    Artist
    Sharon Van Etten
    Label
    language of stone / sve productions
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
(it was) because i was in love
Album
(it was) because i was in love
Artist
Sharon Van Etten
Label
language of stone / sve productions
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Holding Out

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Holding Out
    Album
    (it was) because i was in love
    Artist
    Sharon Van Etten
    Label
    language of stone / sve productions
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
(it was) because i was in love
Album
(it was) because i was in love
Artist
Sharon Van Etten
Label
language of stone / sve productions
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

12I'm Giving Up On You

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    I'm Giving Up On You
    Album
    (it was) because i was in love
    Artist
    Sharon Van Etten
    Label
    language of stone / sve productions
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
(it was) because i was in love
Album
(it was) because i was in love
Artist
Sharon Van Etten
Label
language of stone / sve productions
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

13You Didn't Really Do That

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    You Didn't Really Do That
    Album
    (it was) because i was in love
    Artist
    Sharon Van Etten
    Label
    language of stone / sve productions
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
(it was) because i was in love
Album
(it was) because i was in love
Artist
Sharon Van Etten
Label
language of stone / sve productions
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety