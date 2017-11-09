Twitter Is Changing Its Character Limit And Germans Are Pleased

Twitter is increasing the limit for almost all users of the messaging service from 140 to 280 characters. Since there are really long words in German, many are celebrating.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. How are you going to use your new Twitter powers? German lawmakers say now that we've all got 280 characters, they want to tweet about a particular bill on beef labeling. There are a lot of really long words in German, and this is no exception.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: (Speaking German).

MARTIN: Not to mention the German police who can now tweet about accidents involving forklift drivers.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: (Speaking German).

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION.

