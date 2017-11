Counselors Try To Help Sutherland Springs Cope With Church Tragedy Among the victims of Sunday's massacre at a Texas church was the Ward family. Mother Joann Ward died trying to protect her four children. Two of her daughters were also killed.

Counselors Try To Help Sutherland Springs Cope With Church Tragedy National Counselors Try To Help Sutherland Springs Cope With Church Tragedy Counselors Try To Help Sutherland Springs Cope With Church Tragedy Audio will be available later today. Among the victims of Sunday's massacre at a Texas church was the Ward family. Mother Joann Ward died trying to protect her four children. Two of her daughters were also killed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor