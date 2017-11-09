Air Force Addresses Failure To Forward Criminal Records Of Texas Gunman To FBI The Air Force is under scrutiny for its failure to forward criminal records to the FBI. In particular, those regarding the conviction for domestic violence of the man who killed 26 people in Texas this week. Federal law prohibits such persons from buying firearms from a licensed dealer. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein spoke about that issue on Thursday during a briefing about the future of the Air Force.