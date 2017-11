Univision Names Ilia Calderon As Co-Anchor Of Its Flagship Evening News Program Univision has named Ilia Calderon as co-anchor of "Noticiero Univision" — Spanish-language media's most important evening news broadcast. Calderon is the first Afro-Latina to anchor a national news program, which is a big deal for a network often criticized for racially insensitive content and its lack of darker-skinned on-air talent.