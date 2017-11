Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Loses Latest Attempt To Block Suspension Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys' star running back has an on-again, off-again six game suspension in connection with a domestic violence accusation. On Thursday, a panel of federal judges ruled against Elliott and for the NFL, which suspended him in August.

