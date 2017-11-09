Christopher Plummer To Replace Kevin Spacey In 'All The Money In The World' NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Mia Galuppo of The Hollywood Reporter about director Ridley Scott's plan to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in the upcoming film All the Money in the World — scheduled to be released on Dec. 22. The role replacement comes as Spacey is facing allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

