Police In Montana Find Unique Way To Distribute Holiday Turkeys

In Billings, police are pulling drivers over for traffic violations. And as long as there's no outstanding warrant, the officers have been saying, "here's your warning and also a frozen turkey."

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Montana, a businessman bought 20 turkeys. He asked the Billings Police Department to distribute them to the community before Thanksgiving, which the police are doing in a curious way. They are pulling drivers over for traffic violations. And as long as there's no outstanding warrant, the officer has been saying, here's your warning and also a frozen turkey. One driver jokingly told the Billings Gazette he needs another violation so he can get a turkey for Christmas, too. It's MORNING EDITION.

