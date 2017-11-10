Accessibility links

Self-Driving Cars Aren't Quite Ready For City Streets Self-driving cars hit the gas this week with an autonomous shuttle bus debut in Las Vegas, and Waymo's vehicle testing in Phoenix. Cities aren't quite ready for these cars to be out on the streets, but that is in the works. Linda Bailey, executive director of the National Association of City Transportation Officials talks about a blueprint the organization released last week to help them get there.
NPR logo Self-Driving Cars Aren't Quite Ready For City Streets

Technology

Self-Driving Cars Aren't Quite Ready For City Streets

Self-Driving Cars Aren't Quite Ready For City Streets

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

Self-driving cars hit the gas this week with an autonomous shuttle bus debut in Las Vegas, and Waymo's vehicle testing in Phoenix. Cities aren't quite ready for these cars to be out on the streets, but that is in the works. Linda Bailey, executive director of the National Association of City Transportation Officials talks about a blueprint the organization released last week to help them get there.