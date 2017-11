Many Lebanese Believe Prime Minister Resigned After Interference From Saudis It's been almost a week since the Lebanese prime minister fled to Saudi Arabia and said his life was under threat. His actions have exposed the increasing tensions regional tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Many Lebanese Believe Prime Minister Resigned After Interference From Saudis Middle East Many Lebanese Believe Prime Minister Resigned After Interference From Saudis Many Lebanese Believe Prime Minister Resigned After Interference From Saudis Audio will be available later today. It's been almost a week since the Lebanese prime minister fled to Saudi Arabia and said his life was under threat. His actions have exposed the increasing tensions regional tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor