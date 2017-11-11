Accessibility links

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Coco' Director Lee Unkrich About Taco Bell Since the Pixar director's new film pays homage to actual Mexican culture, we decided to ask him about the "Mexican" fast food chain.
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Director Lee Unkrich poses with the Oscar for Toy Story 3 in 2011.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lee Unkrich has helped make many Pixar movies, including the Academy-Award-winning Toy Story 3, which he directed. He's followed up a movie where he almost killed a beloved group of toys by making one in which almost everybody is already deceased — his new movie Coco centers around the Mexican holiday Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead).

Since Coco pays homage to actual Mexican culture, so naturally, we wanted to quiz him about the opposite of that: Taco Bell.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

