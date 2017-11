Minnesota's Farmer Crisis Line The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has relaunched its Farm and Rural Helpline to help farmers in the state deal with the uncertainties of a difficult profession. Meg Moynihan discusses details.

Minnesota's Farmer Crisis Line Food Minnesota's Farmer Crisis Line Minnesota's Farmer Crisis Line Audio will be available later today. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has relaunched its Farm and Rural Helpline to help farmers in the state deal with the uncertainties of a difficult profession. Meg Moynihan discusses details. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor