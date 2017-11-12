A Book On 'Bunk' For Our Post-Truth Times

It's no secret that the United States is going through a "post-truth" or "fake news" moment.

There are people in this country who continue to believe that former President Barack Obama was born in Kenya and that the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job. Fake news went so far as to persuade a North Carolina man to storm a Washington, D.C., pizza parlor with a high-powered gun after he started following an elaborate online hoax linking Hillary Clinton to a nonexistent child trafficking ring.

Essayist and poet Kevin Young tries to make sense of our national problem with falsehoods in his latest book, titled Bunk: The Rise Of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, And Fake News. It's a subject partly inspired by a firsthand experience with a former colleague.

"At the time it seemed just like he was just one of us," Young says. "We worked as editors together on a travel guide, and he came in one day and announced he had cancer — which was terrible, of course. And then later, in the light of all his sort of later hoaxing — which involved, you know, pretending to give money to a university who threw a big party for him and then not giving any money, to, you know, other sort-of run-of-the-mill hoaxes of magazines and things — it seems clear that that was fake too: that his cancer never existed, and he had shaved his head.

"But I think, quite specifically I became really interested about six years ago in thinking about why now do there seem to be more hoaxes, and are they in fact worse? And I came to quickly see that yes, that was true. And once I finished the book, it seemed only more true."

Interview Highlights

On the way hoaxes have changed recently

Well, I think the 19th century, hoaxes are trying to sort of establish America's history. It's trying to think about how we, as a new nation, can have this august past. And often, that's what the hoaxes involved. So P.T. Barnum — the famous showman's first big hoax was of Joice Heth, a black woman he exhibited who he said was George Washington's first nursemaid. And that she would have been then 161 years old, which was part of what he said. He said, "She's 161, come see for yourself!" I think back then, audiences were — by Barnum and others — being made to feel like they were experts. They could decide for themselves — hey, come evaluate, is she real? ...

Now, I think we're really in a really different era, where people have — in our very, very current moment — sort of decided that there are no more experts. Being a scientist or a doctor, something that Barnum would make up — you know, a doctor who had examined [Heth] and proclaimed her real — now, we don't even believe that about things that are real. And so it's a very strange moment.

On the central role of race in many hoaxes

Well, I think people often draw on the store, or the assembled assumptions of a society, and race happens to be one of the big ones. But I also think that race has its own particular quality that draws hoaxers to it. It is, basically, a thing that was invented that affects our real lives. And that was one of the things that I wanted to convey — it isn't just that the hoax is fake, but that it has real consequences. And I think race very much is like that too. To simply say "race is a construction" — which we know, biologically speaking, is absolutely true — is not to get at the real-life implications.

Someone like Rachel Dolezal — on the one hand, it's just, sort of, she's playing dress-up. But whether we think of it as blackface or something else, there's this another quality to it. Her being discovered was only a week or so before the Charleston shooting. And I started to understand that the misunderstanding that Dolezal had about blackness, that it was filled with trauma, was very similar to the shooter in Charleston. And that misunderstanding — somewhat purposeful, it almost would seem, or willful, let's call it — I think is really part and parcel of the hoax.

On our common responsibility to combat hoaxes

I think our responsibility is to think critically, and to listen to each other — and to talk about some of these issues and not just let them be exploited by someone who wants to pretend to care about them but really is plagiarizing somebody else's pain, say. And I think you see a lot of that. We might have to ask more of our systems, whether that's of our journalists — who I think are working overtime and are catching a lot of these falsehoods — but also of our government. But also, as you point out, ourselves. I think that I try really hard to think about how we deceive ourselves, and we let ourselves be deceived. And race is one big component in that, and how can we get past that? It's something that the book asks, but also I think, in asking, starts to solve.

Marc Rivers and Jennifer Liberto produced and edited this interview for broadcast, and Patrick Jarenwattananon adapted it for the Web.