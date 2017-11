The Crumbling Stairs Of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh is a city of hills, made walkable by more than 800 public staircases. They're a crucial part of the pedestrian network, and many are in serious disrepair.

The Crumbling Stairs Of Pittsburgh National The Crumbling Stairs Of Pittsburgh The Crumbling Stairs Of Pittsburgh Audio will be available later today. Pittsburgh is a city of hills, made walkable by more than 800 public staircases. They're a crucial part of the pedestrian network, and many are in serious disrepair. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor