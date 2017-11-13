Accessibility links
Southwest Airlines: Herb Kelleher We're hard at work planning more live shows, so we bring you one of our favorites from last year: Southwest Airlines. In 1968, competitors sued to keep Herb Kelleher's new airline grounded. After a 3-year court fight, the first plane took off from Dallas. Today Southwest Airlines operates nearly 4,000 flights a day. PLUS in our postscript "How You Built That," how Monica Mizrachi and her son Solomon built EzPacking, a family business selling packing cubes.
Southwest Airlines: Herb Kelleher

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Herb Kelleher overcame countless hurdles to start and grow Southwest Airlines — and he loved every minute of it.
Andrew Holder for NPR
