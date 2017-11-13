Seeking Owner: Set Of Dentures Left Behind In Voting Booth

Someone left some dentures after voting last week in Portland, Maine. The city clerk's office has them in a plastic bag, ready to be claimed at lost and found.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. In Portland, Maine, city officials are searching for the owner of some teeth. Someone left the dentures after voting last week. The city clerk's office has them in a plastic bag ready to be claimed at lost and found. I mean, you can imagine a voter coming into the booth, setting the dentures and other belongings down to really focus on the job at hand - selecting a politician who will actually get something done and be effective and not just be toothless. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

