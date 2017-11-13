Dry Cleaning Bag Inspires Italian Designer

The outer layer is a clear plastic bag topped by that hanger flap that reads "We Love Our Customers." The "Cape Sheer Overlay Dress" might be best worn with something underneath.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the outfit of the day. An Italian designer's dress is inspired by the clear plastic clothing cover used by dry cleaners. Yes, the outer layer is a clear plastic bag topped by that hanger flap that says we love our customers. The cape sheer overlay dress, as the emperor's new clothes are called, might best be worn with something underneath. Advertisements suggest you will want to launder the dress yourself. Of course - can't risk taking it to the cleaner. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.