Rescue Workers Continue To Search Through Rubble Following Earthquake In Iran And Iraq Rescue workers in Iran are trying to dig out survivors from the rubble after a major earthquake struck along its border with Iraq yesterday. Hundreds are dead, and thousands are injured and in need of shelter.

Rescue Workers Continue To Search Through Rubble Following Earthquake In Iran And Iraq Middle East Rescue Workers Continue To Search Through Rubble Following Earthquake In Iran And Iraq Rescue Workers Continue To Search Through Rubble Following Earthquake In Iran And Iraq Audio will be available later today. Rescue workers in Iran are trying to dig out survivors from the rubble after a major earthquake struck along its border with Iraq yesterday. Hundreds are dead, and thousands are injured and in need of shelter. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor