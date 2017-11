Sean Hannity's Losing Advertisers After Showing Support For Roy Moore Sean Hannity is getting increasingly lonely in his defense of Roy Moore after accusations that the Senate candidate initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979. Critics are calling for a boycott of Hannity — with some success.

